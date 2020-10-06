Air China adds ARJ21-700 service to Hohhot from late-Oct 2020

Air China at the launch of winter 2020/21 season plans to launch ARJ21-700 service on Beijing Capital – Hohhot route, operating on 1 of 3 daily flights, effective 25OCT20.
CA1117 PEK0855 – 1025HET ARJ 246
CA1117 PEK0900 – 1025HET ARJ x246
CA1105 PEK1340 – 1515HET 738 D
CA1101 PEK2035 – 2200HET 738 D
CA1102 HET0725 – 0855PEK 738 D
CA1118 HET1135 – 1255PEK ARJ D
CA1106 HET1610 – 1725PEK 738 D
Air China’s ARJ21-700 aircraft will continue to operate Beijing Capital – Baotou and Beijing – Xilinhot route in winter 2020/21 season.
