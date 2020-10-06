Surinam Airways during the month of October 2020 schedules limited operation for Amsterdam, as it schedules 1 weekly Paramaribo – Amsterdam flight, with Airbus A340 aircraft. Planned operation as follows.
PY993 AMS1130 – 1615PBM 340 2
PY994 PBM1830 – 0845+1AMS 340 3
The airline’s regional service remains cancelled until 15NOV20 inclusive, based on the airline’s latest statement.
Surinam Airways Oct 2020 operations as of 05OCT20
Posted
Surinam Airways during the month of October 2020 schedules limited operation for Amsterdam, as it schedules 1 weekly Paramaribo – Amsterdam flight, with Airbus A340 aircraft. Planned operation as follows.