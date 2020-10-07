Air France W20 Mainland China operation changes as of 06OCT20

Air France in the last few days filed additional changes for Mainland China service, during winter 2020/21 season. Planned operation for the period of 25OCT20 – 27MAR21, as of 06OCT20, as follows.



Additional changes remain possible, pending on latest regulation from China’s CAAC.



Paris CDG – Tianjin – Seoul Incheon – Beijing Capital – Paris CDG 1 weekly 777-300ER

AF202 CDG2040 – 1345+1TSN1740+1 – 2020+1ICN 77W 4

AF201 ICN0010 – 0100PEK0230 – 0645CDG 77W 6



Paris CDG – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly 777-300ER

AF198 CDG1945 – 1455+1ICN1600+1 – 1645+1PVG 77W 14

AF193 PVG2145 – 0030+1ICN0145+1 – 0550+1CDG 77W 25