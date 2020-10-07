Thai Airways International files special outbound flights in Nov 2020

Thai Airways International during the month of November 2020 continues to operate special outbound flights from Bangkok to selected markets. Planned operation as of 06OCT20 as follows.



Bangkok – Copenhagen 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Bangkok – Frankfurt 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Bangkok – Hong Kong 1 daily A330-300

Bangkok – London Heathrow 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Bangkok – Manila 1 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Osaka Kansai 1 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Sydney 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Bangkok – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly 777-300ER



On Bangkok – London Heathrow route, the airline lists 1 weekly flight in December 2020 as well.