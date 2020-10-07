Uzbekistan Airways Oct 2020 operations as of 05OCT20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Uzbekistan Airways during the month of October 2020 schedules following regular service, based on schedule listing and the airline’s statement as of 05OCT20. Planned operation below covers the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20.

Tashkent – Almaty 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Bishkek 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Bukhara 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Dubai 2 weekly 787-8
Tashkent – Frankfurt 1 weekly A320neo
Tashkent – Istanbul 6 weekly 787-8
Tashkent – Minsk 2 weekly A320neo/767-300ER
Tashkent – New York JFK 1 weekly 787-8
Tashkent – Nukus 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Termez 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Urgench 6 weekly A320

The airline’s service to/from Russia is served on repatriation basis only.

Share this article

Routes Reconnected Sponsorship Brochure

Our brand new hybrid event will provide you with bespoke opportunities to showcase your organisation's innovative recovery strategy.

Download Brochure

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.