Uzbekistan Airways Oct 2020 operations as of 05OCT20

Uzbekistan Airways during the month of October 2020 schedules following regular service, based on schedule listing and the airline’s statement as of 05OCT20. Planned operation below covers the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20.



Tashkent – Almaty 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Bishkek 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Bukhara 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Dubai 2 weekly 787-8

Tashkent – Frankfurt 1 weekly A320neo

Tashkent – Istanbul 6 weekly 787-8

Tashkent – Minsk 2 weekly A320neo/767-300ER

Tashkent – New York JFK 1 weekly 787-8

Tashkent – Nukus 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Termez 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Urgench 6 weekly A320



The airline’s service to/from Russia is served on repatriation basis only.