Ethiopian Airlines in late-October 2020 plans to resume service to Argentina, with 1 weekly Addis Ababa – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza service scheduled. From 26OCT20 to 30NOV20, the airline operates 1 weekly flight with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.
ET506 ADD1005 – 1615GRU1730 – 2025EZE 788 1
ET507 EZE2155 – 0030+1GRU0145+1 – 1945+1ADD 788 1
The airline also operates 2 weekly Addis Ababa – Sao Paulo Guarulhos nonstop terminator service with 787-8.
ET506 ADD0950 – 1600GRU 788 36
ET507 GRU0130 – 1930ADD 788 47
Ethiopian Airlines Nov 2020 South America operations as of 06OCT20
Posted
Ethiopian Airlines in late-October 2020 plans to resume service to Argentina, with 1 weekly Addis Ababa – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza service scheduled. From 26OCT20 to 30NOV20, the airline operates 1 weekly flight with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.