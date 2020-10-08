Saudia NW20 International network changes as of 07OCT20

Saudia in the last few days filed additional changes to its planned International network for Northern winter 2020/21 season, as the airline cancels additional routes between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21. Planned operation as of 07OCT20 as follows.
Jeddah – Abu Dhabi Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A320 operating)
Jeddah – Amsterdam Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 3 to 2 weekly)
Jeddah – Bahrain Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A320 operating)
Jeddah – Geneva Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating)
Jeddah – Guangzhou Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 787-9 operating)
Jeddah – Kozhikode Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating)
Jeddah – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 19 to 1 weekly, 787-10 operating (Previous plan: 3 weekly)
Jeddah – Kuwait City Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 9 to 4 weekly, A320/330neo operating)
Jeddah – New York JFK eff 07DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 4 to 1 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 2 weekly from 25OCT20)
Jeddah – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 787-10 operating (Previous plan: 3 weekly)
Jeddah – Sharm el Sheikh Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A320 operating from 02DEC20)
Jeddah – Washington Dulles Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Riyadh – Bahrain Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly, A320 operating (Previous plan: 3 weekly)
Riyadh – Beirut Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A320/330Regional operating (A321/330Regional scheduled from 02JAN21)
Riyadh – Geneva Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: 2 weekly A320)
Riyadh – Istanbul eff 02JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating (Previous plan: 4 weekly A330-300/330Regional from 25OCT20)
Riyadh – Khartoum Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating (A330Regional from 01JAN21 instead of 25OCT20)
Riyadh – Kochi 2 weekly A330-300/330Regional (Previous plan: A330-300 only)
Riyadh – Kuwait City Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A320 operating (Previous plan: 7 weekly)
Riyadh – Milan Malpensa Reservation reopened, reduce from 3 to 2 weekly. A330Regional replaces A320
Riyadh – New York JFK eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 3 to 2 weekly (3rd weekly 13DEC20 – 20DEC20, 10JAN21 – 24JAN21), 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 2 weekly for entire NW20 from 25OCT20)
Riyadh – Rome Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating)
Riyadh – Sharm el Sheikh Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduced from 7 to 3 weekly, A320 operating)
Riyadh – Washington Dulles Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly (Except 09DEC20 – 21JAN21), 777-300ER operating
Previously reported changes:
Abha – Cairo Service cancelled in NW20
Dammam – Cairo Service cancelled in NW20
Dammam – Dhaka Service cancelled in NW20
Dammam – Dubai Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Addis Ababa Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A330Regional operating
Jeddah – Alexandria Borg el Arab Reduce from 13 to 3 weekly, A320 operating
Jeddah – Amman Reduce from 12 to 4 weekly, A320 operating
Jeddah – Ankara Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Athens Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Bangalore Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Beirut Reduce from 8 to 3 weekly, A320/330Regional operating
Jeddah – Cairo Reduce from 5 to 3 daily, A330Regional operating
Jeddah – Casablanca Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-10 operating
Jeddah – Chennai Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Colombo – Male – Riyadh Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Delhi Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Dhaka Reduce from 11 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Jeddah – Dubai Reduce from 6 to 2 daily, A330Regional replaces 787-9/-10
Jeddah – Erbil Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Frankfurt Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Hyderabad Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Islamabad Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating
Jeddah – Istanbul Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, A330-300 operating
Jeddah – Jakarta Reduce from 3 daily to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Jeddah – Johannesburg Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Karachi Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating
Jeddah – Kochi 5 weekly A330-300
Jeddah – Khartoum Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A330Regional operating
Jeddah – Lahore Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, A330-300 replaces 777-300ER
Jeddah – London Heathrow Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER replaces previously filed 787-10
Jeddah – Los Angeles Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Lucknow Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Madrid Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Manchester Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Manila Reduce from 7 weekly 777-300ER to 3 weekly 787-9
Jeddah – Mauritius Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Milan Malpensa Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Multan Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Mumbai eff 05NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, A330-300 replaces 777-300ER
Jeddah – Muscat Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Munich Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Nairobi Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating
Jeddah – Peshawar Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Rome Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Singapore Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Tunis Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, A330-300 operating
Jeddah – Vienna Service cancelled in NW20
Madinah – Alexandria Borg el Arab Service cancelled in NW20
Madinah – Ankara Service cancelled in NW20
Madinah – Cairo Service cancelled in NW20
Madinah – Dubai Service cancelled in NW20
Madinah – Islamabad Service cancelled in NW20
Madinah – Istanbul Service cancelled in NW20
Madinah – Jakarta Service cancelled in NW20
Madinah – Karachi Service cancelled in NW20
Madinah – Kuala Lumpur Service cancelled in NW20
Madinah – Kuwait City Service cancelled in NW20
Madinah – Lahore Service cancelled in NW20
Riyadh – Abu Dhabi Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A320 operating
Riyadh – Addis Ababa Service cancelled in NW20
Riyadh – Alexandria Borg el Arab Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A320 replaces A321
Riyadh – Amman Reduce from 12 to 4 weekly, A320/321 operating
Riyadh – Ankara Service cancelled in NW20
Riyadh – Bangalore Service cancelled in NW20
Riyadh – Cairo Reduce from 17 to 14 weekly, A330Regional operating
Riyadh – Casablanca Service cancelled in NW20
Riyadh – Chennai Service cancelled in NW20
Riyadh – Delhi Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating
Riyadh – Dhaka 7 weekly 777-300ER
Riyadh – Dubai Reduce from 6 to 3 daily, 787-9/A330Regional operating
Riyadh – Frankfurt Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 787-9 replaces A320
Riyadh – Guangzhou Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, 787-9 operating
Riyadh – Hyderabad Service cancelled in NW20
Riyadh – Islamabad Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-300 replaces 777-300ER
Riyadh – Jakarta Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: 3 weekly 777-300ER)
Riyadh – Karachi Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A330-300 replaces 777-300ER
Riyadh – Kozhikode Service cancelled in NW20
Riyadh – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly, 787-10 replaces -9
Riyadh – Lahore 2 weekly, A330-300 replaces 777-300ER
Riyadh – London Heathrow Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Riyadh – Lucknow Service cancelled in NW20
Riyadh – Manila Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 replaces 777-300ER
Riyadh – Mumbai Service cancelled in NW20
Riyadh – Munich Service cancelled in NW20
Riyadh – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 787-10 replaces 777-300ER
Riyadh – Peshawar Service cancelled in NW20
Saudia NW20 International network changes as of 07OCT20
