Saudia NW20 International network changes as of 07OCT20

Saudia in the last few days filed additional changes to its planned International network for Northern winter 2020/21 season, as the airline cancels additional routes between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21. Planned operation as of 07OCT20 as follows.



Jeddah – Abu Dhabi Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A320 operating)

Jeddah – Amsterdam Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 3 to 2 weekly)

Jeddah – Bahrain Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A320 operating)

Jeddah – Geneva Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating)

Jeddah – Guangzhou Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 787-9 operating)

Jeddah – Kozhikode Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating)

Jeddah – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 19 to 1 weekly, 787-10 operating (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Jeddah – Kuwait City Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 9 to 4 weekly, A320/330neo operating)

Jeddah – New York JFK eff 07DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 4 to 1 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 2 weekly from 25OCT20)

Jeddah – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 787-10 operating (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Jeddah – Sharm el Sheikh Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A320 operating from 02DEC20)

Jeddah – Washington Dulles Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Riyadh – Bahrain Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly, A320 operating (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Riyadh – Beirut Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A320/330Regional operating (A321/330Regional scheduled from 02JAN21)

Riyadh – Geneva Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: 2 weekly A320)

Riyadh – Istanbul eff 02JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating (Previous plan: 4 weekly A330-300/330Regional from 25OCT20)

Riyadh – Khartoum Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating (A330Regional from 01JAN21 instead of 25OCT20)

Riyadh – Kochi 2 weekly A330-300/330Regional (Previous plan: A330-300 only)

Riyadh – Kuwait City Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A320 operating (Previous plan: 7 weekly)

Riyadh – Milan Malpensa Reservation reopened, reduce from 3 to 2 weekly. A330Regional replaces A320

Riyadh – New York JFK eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 3 to 2 weekly (3rd weekly 13DEC20 – 20DEC20, 10JAN21 – 24JAN21), 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 2 weekly for entire NW20 from 25OCT20)

Riyadh – Rome Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating)

Riyadh – Sharm el Sheikh Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduced from 7 to 3 weekly, A320 operating)

Riyadh – Washington Dulles Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly (Except 09DEC20 – 21JAN21), 777-300ER operating



Previously reported changes:

Abha – Cairo Service cancelled in NW20

Dammam – Cairo Service cancelled in NW20

Dammam – Dhaka Service cancelled in NW20

Dammam – Dubai Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Addis Ababa Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A330Regional operating

Jeddah – Alexandria Borg el Arab Reduce from 13 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

Jeddah – Amman Reduce from 12 to 4 weekly, A320 operating

Jeddah – Ankara Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Athens Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Bangalore Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Beirut Reduce from 8 to 3 weekly, A320/330Regional operating

Jeddah – Cairo Reduce from 5 to 3 daily, A330Regional operating

Jeddah – Casablanca Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-10 operating

Jeddah – Chennai Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Colombo – Male – Riyadh Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Delhi Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Dhaka Reduce from 11 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Jeddah – Dubai Reduce from 6 to 2 daily, A330Regional replaces 787-9/-10

Jeddah – Erbil Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Frankfurt Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Hyderabad Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Islamabad Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating

Jeddah – Istanbul Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, A330-300 operating

Jeddah – Jakarta Reduce from 3 daily to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Jeddah – Johannesburg Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Karachi Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating

Jeddah – Kochi 5 weekly A330-300

Jeddah – Khartoum Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A330Regional operating

Jeddah – Lahore Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, A330-300 replaces 777-300ER

Jeddah – London Heathrow Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER replaces previously filed 787-10

Jeddah – Los Angeles Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Lucknow Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Madrid Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Manchester Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Manila Reduce from 7 weekly 777-300ER to 3 weekly 787-9

Jeddah – Mauritius Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Milan Malpensa Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Multan Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Mumbai eff 05NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, A330-300 replaces 777-300ER

Jeddah – Muscat Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Munich Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Nairobi Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating

Jeddah – Peshawar Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Rome Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Singapore Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Tunis Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, A330-300 operating

Jeddah – Vienna Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Alexandria Borg el Arab Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Ankara Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Cairo Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Dubai Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Islamabad Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Istanbul Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Jakarta Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Karachi Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Kuala Lumpur Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Kuwait City Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Lahore Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Abu Dhabi Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

Riyadh – Addis Ababa Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Alexandria Borg el Arab Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A320 replaces A321

Riyadh – Amman Reduce from 12 to 4 weekly, A320/321 operating

Riyadh – Ankara Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Bangalore Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Cairo Reduce from 17 to 14 weekly, A330Regional operating

Riyadh – Casablanca Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Chennai Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Delhi Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating

Riyadh – Dhaka 7 weekly 777-300ER

Riyadh – Dubai Reduce from 6 to 3 daily, 787-9/A330Regional operating

Riyadh – Frankfurt Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 787-9 replaces A320

Riyadh – Guangzhou Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, 787-9 operating

Riyadh – Hyderabad Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Islamabad Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-300 replaces 777-300ER

Riyadh – Jakarta Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: 3 weekly 777-300ER)

Riyadh – Karachi Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A330-300 replaces 777-300ER

Riyadh – Kozhikode Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly, 787-10 replaces -9

Riyadh – Lahore 2 weekly, A330-300 replaces 777-300ER

Riyadh – London Heathrow Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Riyadh – Lucknow Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Manila Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 replaces 777-300ER

Riyadh – Mumbai Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Munich Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 787-10 replaces 777-300ER

Riyadh – Peshawar Service cancelled in NW20