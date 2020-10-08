AirAsia starting next month is resuming Kuching – Langkawi service, after 2.5 years hiatus. Last served until June 2018, the airline will operate this route 3 times weekly, from 13NOV20. Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route.
AK5401 KCH1130 – 1345LGK 320 357
AK5402 LGK1410 – 1630KCH 320 357
AirAsia resumes Kuching – Langkawi service from mid-Nov 2020
