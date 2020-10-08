Swiss International Air Lines last week gradually filed revised operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season. As of 07OCT20, planned Swiss Intercontinental operation (not including Edelweiss Air) as follows.
Due to current conditions, selected routes may see limitation on passenger traffic rights. Additional changes remain highly possible.
Zurich – Bangkok 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 01DEC20)
Zurich – Boston 2 weekly A340-300 (3 weekly from 03MAR21)
Zurich – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly A340-300 (4 weekly from 06DEC20)
Zurich – Dubai 3 weekly A340-300 (5 weekly from 06DEC20; Service no longer extends to Muscat)
Zurich – Hong Kong 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 01DEC20)
Zurich – Johannesburg 3 weekly 777-300ER
Zurich – Montreal 3 weekly A330-300
Zurich – Mumbai 3 weekly A340-300
Zurich – New York JFK 5 weekly 777-300ER
Zurich – Newark 5 weekly A340-300
Zurich – San Francisco 2 weekly 777-300ER
Zurich – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 03DEC20)
Zurich – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly 777-300ER
Zurich – Singapore 3 weekly 777-300ER
Zurich – Tel Aviv 3 weekly A330-300
Zurich – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 777-300ER
Swiss NW20 Intercontinental network as of 07OCT20
