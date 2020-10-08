Swiss NW20 Intercontinental network as of 07OCT20

Swiss International Air Lines last week gradually filed revised operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season. As of 07OCT20, planned Swiss Intercontinental operation (not including Edelweiss Air) as follows.



Due to current conditions, selected routes may see limitation on passenger traffic rights. Additional changes remain highly possible.



Zurich – Bangkok 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 01DEC20)

Zurich – Boston 2 weekly A340-300 (3 weekly from 03MAR21)

Zurich – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly A340-300 (4 weekly from 06DEC20)

Zurich – Dubai 3 weekly A340-300 (5 weekly from 06DEC20; Service no longer extends to Muscat)

Zurich – Hong Kong 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 01DEC20)

Zurich – Johannesburg 3 weekly 777-300ER

Zurich – Montreal 3 weekly A330-300

Zurich – Mumbai 3 weekly A340-300

Zurich – New York JFK 5 weekly 777-300ER

Zurich – Newark 5 weekly A340-300

Zurich – San Francisco 2 weekly 777-300ER

Zurich – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 03DEC20)

Zurich – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly 777-300ER

Zurich – Singapore 3 weekly 777-300ER

Zurich – Tel Aviv 3 weekly A330-300

Zurich – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 777-300ER