Delta delays A220-300 service debut to 16NOV20

Delta Air Lines during the weekend of 10OCT20’s schedule update further revised planned Airbus A220-300 aircraft debut. The 130-seater aircraft is now scheduled to enter operation on 16NOV20, instead of 12NOV20.
Additional changes remain possible.
Salt Lake City – Austin eff 25NOV20 1 daily
Salt Lake City – Houston eff 16NOV20 1 daily
Salt Lake City – Sacramento eff 25NOV20 1 daily
Salt Lake City – San Jose CA 1 flight scheduled on 27NOV20
