Bangkok Airways in winter 2020/21 season schedules 2 new domestic routes, subject to Government Approval. Planned new routes include the following.
Bangkok – Hat Yai eff 01NOV20 2 daily A319
PG431 BKK0745 – 0910HDY 319 D
PG433 BKK1300 – 1425HDY 319 D
PG432 HDY1000 – 1130BKK 319 D
PG434 HDY1510 – 1640BKK 319 D
Bangkok – Mae Sot eff 01DEC20 3 daily ATR72
PG381 BKK0750 – 0920MAQ ATR D
PG383 BKK1200 – 1330MAQ ATR D
PG385 BKK1500 – 1630MAQ ATR D
PG382 MAQ0950 – 1125BKK ATR D
PG384 MAQ1400 – 1535BKK ATR D
PG386 MAQ1700 – 1835BKK ATR D
Bangkok Airways schedules new domestic routes in W20
