El Al resumes Los Angeles / Miami service in late-Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

El Al Israel Airlines at the launch of winter 2020/21 season plans to resume 2 additional routes to the US, recently announced by the airline. Following schedule is effective 01NOV20 – 30NOV20.

Tel Aviv – Los Angeles eff 25OCT20 1 weekly 787-9
LY005 TLV0045 – 0600LAX 789 7
LY006 LAX1400 – 1400+1TLV 789 2

Tel Aviv – Miami eff 25OCT20 1 weekly 787-9
LY017 TLV0110 – 0805MIA 789 7
LY018 MIA1905 – 1350+1TLV 789 1

Between 25OCT20 and 30NOV20, the airline continues to operate service to Athens, London Heathrow, New York JFK and Paris CDG.

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.