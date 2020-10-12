El Al resumes Los Angeles / Miami service in late-Oct 2020

El Al Israel Airlines at the launch of winter 2020/21 season plans to resume 2 additional routes to the US, recently announced by the airline. Following schedule is effective 01NOV20 – 30NOV20.



Tel Aviv – Los Angeles eff 25OCT20 1 weekly 787-9

LY005 TLV0045 – 0600LAX 789 7

LY006 LAX1400 – 1400+1TLV 789 2



Tel Aviv – Miami eff 25OCT20 1 weekly 787-9

LY017 TLV0110 – 0805MIA 789 7

LY018 MIA1905 – 1350+1TLV 789 1



Between 25OCT20 and 30NOV20, the airline continues to operate service to Athens, London Heathrow, New York JFK and Paris CDG.