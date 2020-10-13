Croatia Airlines Nov/Dec 2020 operations as of 11OCT20

Croatia Airlines in recent schedule update revised planned operation for the first half of winter season, from 01NOV20 to 31DEC20. As of 11OCT20, the Star Alliance member plans to operate following routes. Comparison to total number of flights scheduled is based on info as of 23AUG20 vs 11OCT20.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



Split – Frankfurt Reduce from 68 to 23 flights

Split – Munich Reduce from 68 to 34 flights

Split – Rome Reduce from 68 to 35 flights

Pula – Zadar Reduce from 58 to 20 flights (From Zadar to Pula: Increase from 59 to 64 flights)

Pula – Zagreb 44 flights (One-way from Pula only)

Zagreb – Amsterdam Reduce from 68 to 64 flights

Zagreb – Brussels Reduce from 118 to 54 flights

Zagreb – Copenhagen Reduce from 68 to 46 flights

Zagreb – Dubrovnik Reduce from 214 to 198 flights

Zagreb – Frankfurt Reduce from 204 to 202 flights

Zagreb – London Heathrow Reduce from 37 to 22 flights

Zagreb – Mostar Reduce from 20 to 4 flights (Service operates in December)

Zagreb – Munich Reduce from 136 to 49 flights

Zagreb – Paris CDG Reduce from 68 to 32 flights

Zagreb – Sarajevo Reduce from 127 to 50 flights

Zagreb – Skopje Reduce from 68 to 30 flights

Zagreb – Split Reduce from 221 to 185 flights

Zagreb – Vienna Reduce from 136 to 43 flights

Zagreb – Zadar Increase from 59 to 64 flights (From Zadar to Zagreb: Reduce from 58 to 20 flights)

Zagreb – Zurich Reduce from 136 to 57 flights



Service listed above is operated by Dash8-Q400 and Airbus A319 aircraft. Airbus A320 service tentatively resumes on 16DEC20.