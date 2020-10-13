Qantas resumes Sydney – Auckland service from mid-Oct 2020

Qantas Airways last week reopened reservation for Trans-Tasman service, for travel in October and November. From 16OCT20, the oneWorld carrier will resume Sydney – Auckland route, initially 4 times weekly (Day x247). Service will increase to 6 weekly from 12NOV20, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft.



QF143 SYD1010 – 1515AKL 73H x2

QF146 AKL1615 – 1755SYD 73H x2



The airline also lists Sydney – Christchurch schedule in the OAG, however reservation remains unavailable between 16OCT20 and 30NOV20. Prior to re-opening reservation, Qantas was only accepting reservation for Trans-Tasman flights on/after 07DEC20.