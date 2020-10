Etihad removes A380 schedule for all dates in early-Oct 2020

Etihad Airways in previous week’s schedule update removed Airbus A380 schedule listing, including all dates in 2021. The airline previously filed following A380 service for Northern summer 2021 season, from 28MAR21 to 30OCT21.



Abu Dhabi – London Heathrow

Abu Dhabi – New York JFK

Abu Dhabi – Paris CDG

Abu Dhabi – Seoul Incheon

Abu Dhabi – Sydney

As of 13OCT20, previously listed A380 service is now listed as Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.