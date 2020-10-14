Pakistan International intends to extend leased A330 Manchester service to NW20

Pakistan International Airlines has extended schedule listing for Islamabad – Manchester route, on board leased Airbus A330-300 aircraft. Schedule listing shows the leased aircraft to continue operate this route during winter season, on/after 25OCT20. Reservation for the moment is not available.



The airline plans to operate this route once weekly in November, two weekly from 15DEC20. Operational day varies during winter season, therefore following schedule covers the week of 14DEC20. Additional changes remain likely in the next few days.



PK9701 ISB1245 – 1610MAN 333 3

PK9701 ISB1545 – 1900MAN 333 6



PK9702 MAN1900 – 0745+1ISB 333 2

PK9702 MAN2100 – 0950+1ISB 333 6