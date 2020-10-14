Transavia in winter 2020/21 season once again operates service at Brussels, as the airline schedules Brussels – Innsbruck seasonal route. From 17DEC20 to 11APR21, Boeing 737-800 operates this route twice weekly, although selected dates will see -700 operating.
HV9415 BRU1150 – 1315INN 73H 4
HV9451 BRU1420 – 1545INN 73H 7
HV9416 INN0925 – 1050BRU 73H 4
HV9452 INN1150 – 1315BRU 73H 7
Transavia schedules Brussels – Innsbruck route from Dec 2020
Posted
