Norwegian Air UK delays service resumption to March 2021

Norwegian Air UK in recent schedule update confirmed the delay of planned service resumption. The airline previously planned to resume operation as early as December 2020, however schedule between December and March 2021 has been removed.



Prior to removal of schedule listing, the airline already closed reservation for most fare classes. As of 14OCT20, first available flight for reservation is scheduled on 28MAR21, however this remains likely to change.



London Gatwick – Boston eff 28MAR21 4 weekly (5 weekly from 05MAY21)

London Gatwick – Denver eff 29MAR21 3 weekly (4 weekly from 24MAY21)

London Gatwick – Los Angeles eff 28MAR21 5 weekly

London Gatwick – Miami eff 29MAR21 3 weekly

London Gatwick – New York JFK eff 28MAR21 1 daily

London Gatwick – Orlando eff 28MAR21 4 weekly

London Gatwick – San Francisco eff 28MAR21 4 weekly



Reservation currently remains available until 30JUN21.