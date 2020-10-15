T'Way Air resumes Japan service in Nov 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

T’Way Air in November 2020 plans to resume service to Japan, initially operating 4 routes from Seoul, 1 weekly each. Planned operation as follows.

Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka eff 07NOV20 1 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Nagoya eff 07NOV20 1 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai eff 05NOV20 1 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita eff 06NOV20 1 weekly

As the airline already updated its planned operation until 21NOV20 inclusive, the month of November 2020 also sees T’Way operating following International routes.

Daegu – Yanji 1 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Macau 1 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Wenzhou 1 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Wuhan 1 weekly

