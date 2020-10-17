Ryanair Lodz W20 operations as of 16OCT20

Ryanair recently filed changes for service to Lodz, the Host City of Routes Europe 2022. As of 16OCT20, Ryanair’s planned operation during winter season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21, as follows. Listed frequency below is based on available flights for reservation.



Lodz – Dublin 2 weekly

Lodz – East Midlands 2 weekly

Lodz – London Stansted Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly