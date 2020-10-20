Air Astana Nov 2020 International operations as of 18OCT20

Air Astana in recent schedule update filed planned International operation for the month of November 2020. Planned operation as of 18OCT20 as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, including certain passenger traffic rights restriction. Additional routes/frequencies may be restored, pending on latest development.



Almaty – Antalya 3 weekly A321/321neo

Almaty – Bishkek 2 weekly A320/E190-E2

Almaty – Dubai 1 daily A321/321neo/767

Almaty – Istanbul 1 daily A320/321

Almaty – Kyiv Borispil 3 weekly A320

Almaty – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A321neo

Almaty – Tashkent 1 weekly 767

Atyrau – Amsterdam 2 weekly A321

Atyrau – Istanbul 2 weekly A321

Nur-Sultan – Antalya 1 weekly A320

Nur-Sultan – Dubai 5 weekly A320

Nur-Sultan – Frankfurt 4 weekly A321neo

Nur-Sultan – Istanbul 3 weekly A320

Nur-Sultan – Moscow Domodedovo 1 weekly 767

Uralsk – Frankfurt 1 weekly A320