Air Astana in recent schedule update filed planned International operation for the month of November 2020. Planned operation as of 18OCT20 as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, including certain passenger traffic rights restriction. Additional routes/frequencies may be restored, pending on latest development.
Almaty – Antalya 3 weekly A321/321neo
Almaty – Bishkek 2 weekly A320/E190-E2
Almaty – Dubai 1 daily A321/321neo/767
Almaty – Istanbul 1 daily A320/321
Almaty – Kyiv Borispil 3 weekly A320
Almaty – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A321neo
Almaty – Tashkent 1 weekly 767
Atyrau – Amsterdam 2 weekly A321
Atyrau – Istanbul 2 weekly A321
Nur-Sultan – Antalya 1 weekly A320
Nur-Sultan – Dubai 5 weekly A320
Nur-Sultan – Frankfurt 4 weekly A321neo
Nur-Sultan – Istanbul 3 weekly A320
Nur-Sultan – Moscow Domodedovo 1 weekly 767
Uralsk – Frankfurt 1 weekly A320
Air Astana Nov 2020 International operations as of 18OCT20
