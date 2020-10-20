Qatar Airways in summer 2021 season plans to expand Doha – San Francisco route, previously not covered on Airlineroute. Set to commence on 15DEC20, the 4 weekly service will increase to 7 weekly from 01JUL21, on board Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft.
QR737 DOH0755 – 1335SFO 359 D
QR738 SFO1525 – 1640+1DOH 359 D
Qatar Airways plans San Francisco service increase from July 2021
