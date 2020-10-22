Alitalia Nov 2020 International operations as of 21OCT20

Alitalia during the month of November 2020 schedules following International routes, effective 25OCT20 – 30NOV20. As of 21OCT20, some of the frequencies listed below will also be maintained in the first half of December. Additional changes remain possible.



Milan Linate – Amsterdam 7 weekly E175

Milan Linate – Brussels 6 weekly E175

Milan Linate – London Heathrow 7 weekly A319

Milan Linate – Paris CDG 7 weekly E175

Rome – Algiers eff 02DEC20 3 weekly E175

Rome – Amsterdam 7 weekly A319

Rome – Athens 5 weekly E175/190/A319

Rome – Barcelona 5 weekly E175

Rome – Cairo 5 weekly A319

Rome – Frankfurt 7 weekly E175

Rome – Geneva 7 weekly E175

Rome – London Heathrow 12 weekly A319

Rome – Madrid 5 weekly E190

Rome – Malta 3 weekly E175

Rome – Marseille 10 weekly E175/190

Rome – Munich 7 weekly E175/190

Rome – New York JFK 3 weekly A330

Rome – Nice 7 weekly E175

Rome – Paris CDG 12 weekly A319

Rome – Tirana 5 weekly E190/A319

Rome – Tunis 5 weekly E175

Rome – Zurich 7 weekly E175