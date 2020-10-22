Ellinair W20 scheduled operations as of 18OCT20

Greek carrier Ellinair in recent schedule update filed planned scheduled service in winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. As of 18OCT20, planned operation includes the following. Additional changes may be filed in the next few weeks.



Thessaloniki – Athens 6 weekly

Thessaloniki – Irakleion 3 weekly

Thessaloniki – Moscow Vnukovo 2 weekly