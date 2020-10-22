Ellinair W20 scheduled operations as of 18OCT20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Greek carrier Ellinair in recent schedule update filed planned scheduled service in winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. As of 18OCT20, planned operation includes the following. Additional changes may be filed in the next few weeks.

Thessaloniki – Athens 6 weekly
Thessaloniki – Irakleion 3 weekly
Thessaloniki – Moscow Vnukovo 2 weekly


Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

Request your copy of the Economic Impact Study to learn more about the long-term growth effects your airport or destination can benefit from by hosting World Routes in 2023, the next available hosting year for World Routes.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.