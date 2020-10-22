Lufthansa at the launch of winter 2020/21 season is expanding codeshare partnership with SunExpress, as additional 4 routes operated by the latter will begin displaying Lufthansa’s LH-coded flight numbers from 25OCT20. Planned new codeshare routes include the following.
Lufthansa operated by SunExpress
Frankfurt – Ankara
Frankfurt – Antalya
Frankfurt – Izmir
Munich – Antalya
Lufthansa expands SunExpress codeshare in W20
