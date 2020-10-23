Icelandair S21 operations as of 22OCT20

Icelandair this week outlined updated summer 2021 operation, which sees the airline operates 34 routes. As of 22OCT20, planned operational frequencies on aircraft during peak season (July/August 2021) as follows. Additional changes, in particular service operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8/9 aircraft, remains subject to change. As the following list mostly focus on July and August, operational frequency varies during off-peak season.



Reykjavik Keflavik – Amsterdam 15 weekly 737/757/767

Reykjavik Keflavik – Bergen 3 weekly 737 MAX 8

Reykjavik Keflavik – Berlin 9 weekly 737/757/767

Reykjavik Keflavik – Billund 2 weekly 737 MAX 8

Reykjavik Keflavik – Boston 1 daily 767

Reykjavik Keflavik – Brussels 6 weekly 737/757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly 737 MAX 8/9

Reykjavik Keflavik – Copenhagen 28 weekly 737/757/767

Reykjavik Keflavik – Denver 1 daily 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Dublin 5 weekly 737/757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Frankfurt 12 weekly 737/757/767

Reykjavik Keflavik – Geneva 2 weekly 737/757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Glasgow 4 weekly 737 MAX 8

Reykjavik Keflavik – Hamburg 2 weekly 737 MAX 8

Reykjavik Keflavik – Helsinki 737/757

Reykjavik Keflavik – London Gatwick 4 weekly 737 MAX 8/9

Reykjavik Keflavik – London Heathrow 14 weekly 737/757/767

Reykjavik Keflavik – Madrid 3 weekly 737 MAX 8/9

Reykjavik Keflavik – Manchester 3 weekly 737 MAX 8/9

Reykjavik Keflavik – Milan Malpensa 3 weekly 737 MAX 9

Reykjavik Keflavik – Minneapolis/St. Paul 1 daily 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Montreal 3 weekly 737 MAX 8

Reykjavik Keflavik – Munich 1 daily 757/767

Reykjavik Keflavik – Newark 4 weekly 737 MAX 8/9

Reykjavik Keflavik – New York JFK 10 weekly 757/767

Reykjavik Keflavik – Oslo 10 weekly 737/757/767

Reykjavik Keflavik – Paris CDG 14 weekly 737/757/757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Seattle 10 weekly 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Stockholm Arlanda 10 weekly 757/767

Reykjavik Keflavik – Tenerife South 2 weekly 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Toronto 1 daily 767

Reykjavik Keflavik – Vancouver 3 weekly 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Washington Dulles 1 daily 767

Reykjavik Keflavik – Zurich 1 daily 757