Vistara W20 Dubai operations as of 22OCT20

Vistara during winter 2020/21 season plans to continue Mumbai – Dubai route, under the Air Bubble pact. As of 22OCT20, the airline only schedules 1 daily flight, on board Airbus A320 aircraft.



UK203 BOM1620 – 1755DXB 320 456

UK201 BOM2215 – 2345DXB 320 x456



UK202 DXB0045 – 0515BOM 320 x567

UK204 DXB1855 – 2330BOM 320 456



Schedule for Delhi – Dubai is not listed for travel on/after 01NOV20 for the moment.