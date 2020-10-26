Virgin Atlantic Nov 2020 operations as of 23OCT20

Virgin Atlantic in last week’s schedule update filed additional adjustment to its planned operation for the month of November 2020. As of 23OCT20, planned operation as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible.



London Heathrow – Atlanta 3 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Boston eff 21NOV20 3 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Bridgetown – Antigua 2 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Bridgetown – Grenada 2 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Delhi 4 weekly 787-9 (5 weekly from 16NOV20)

London Heathrow – Hong Kong 4 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Johannesburg 4 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Lagos 1 daily A350-1000XWB

London Heathrow – Los Angeles 1 daily 787-9/A350-1000XWB

London Heathrow – Miami 3 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Montego Bay 2 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Mumbai 5 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly from 16NOV20)

London Heathrow – New York JFK 2 daily 787-9/A350-1000XWB

London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Tel Aviv 4 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 17NOV20)



Planned 1 daily A350-1000XWB service to Atlanta and Johannesburg from 16NOV20, has been postponed to 01DEC20 at the earliest.