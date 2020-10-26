Starlux Airlines schedules network expansion in Dec 2020

Starlux Airlines on Sunday (25OCT20) announced network expansion, as the airline plans service to Thailand and Japan. The airline plans to open reservation for flights to Bangkok and Osaka from 02NOV20, followed by Tokyo by mid-November. Planned operational schedule, subject to Government Approval, as follows.



Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok eff 01DEC20 2 weekly A321neo

JX741 TPE1400 – 1700BKK 32Q 25

JX742 BKK1805 – 2240TPE 32Q 25



Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai eff 15DEC20 2 weekly A321neo

JX820 TPE0830 – 1150KIX 32Q 25

JX821 KIX1250 – 1500TPE 32Q 25



Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita eff 16DEC20 2 weekly A321neo

JX800 TPE0825 – 1230NRT 32Q 36

JX801 NRT1400 – 1705TPE 32Q 36