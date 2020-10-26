Delta reschedules Boston – Rome launch to May 2021

Delta during the weekend of 25OCT20’s schedule update opened reservation for Boston – Rome route during summer 2021 season, from 27MAY21 to 05SEP21 (BOS departure). The Skyteam member originally planned to operate this route in summer 2020 season.



In summer 2021 season, Delta’s Boeing 767-300ER aircraft to operate this route on daily basis, instead of previously planned A330-300 in summer 2020.



DL112 BOS1645 – 0715+1FCO 76W D

DL113 FCO1045 – 1445BOS 76W D