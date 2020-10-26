Lufthansa in recent inventory update filed changes on Intercontinental routes during Northern summer 2021 season. As of 25OCT20, following Intercontinental service remains unavailable for reservation, between 28MAR21 and 30OCT21.
Additional changes remain possible.
Frankfurt – Addis Ababa
Frankfurt – Panama City
Munich – Mexico City
Munich – Sao Paulo Guarulhos
Lufthansa NS21 Intercontinental inventory changes as of 25OCT20
Posted
Lufthansa in recent inventory update filed changes on Intercontinental routes during Northern summer 2021 season. As of 25OCT20, following Intercontinental service remains unavailable for reservation, between 28MAR21 and 30OCT21.