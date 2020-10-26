British Airways 3Q21 Johannesburg aircraft changes as of 23OCT20

British Airways in the 3rd quarter of 2021 plans operational aircraft changes on London Heathrow – Johannesburg route, previously not covered on Airlineroute. From Heathrow, the airline schedules 777-300ER aircraft on BA057/054 service, between 20JUL21 and 11AUG21, replacing 777-200ER.



Additional changes remain likely in the next few months.



BA055 LHR1905 – 0705+1JNB 388 D

BA057 LHR2125 – 0915+1JNB 777 D



BA056 JNB1920 – 0530+1LHR 388 D

BA054 JNB2110 – 0720+1LHR 777 D