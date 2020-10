Russian carriers NW20 Zanzibar charter service additions

Various Russian carriers in recent schedule update filed planned charter operations to Zanzibar in Tanzania, on board Boeing 767 and 777 aircraft. These carriers include Azur Air, Royal Flight, and Utair. Additional carriers may also operate charter flights to Zanzibar, although schedules are not listed.

Azur Air

Kazan – Zanzibar eff 08NOV20 767-300ER operates every 10 days

Moscow Vnukovo – Zanzibar eff 31OCT20 777-300ER operates every 10 days (Increasing to 2 weekly from 25DEC20)

Novosibirsk – Zanzibar eff 16NOV20 767-300ER operates every 10 days

Rostov-on-Don – Zanzibar eff 12NOV20 767-300ER operates every 10 days

St. Petersburg – Zanzibar eff 09NOV20 767-300ER operates every 10 days

Samara – Zanzibar eff 14NOV20 767-300ER operates every 10 days



Royal Flight

Kazan – Zanzibar eff 11NOV20 767-300ER operates every 11 days until 25DEC20

Krasnoyarsk – Zanzibar eff 16NOV20 767-300ER operates every 11 days until 30DEC20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Zanzibar eff 29OCT20 777-300ER operates on 13 round-trip flights until 28DEC20

Novosibirsk – Zanzibar eff 14NOV20 767-300ER operates every 11 days until 28DEC20

Rostov-on-Don – Zanzibar eff 09NOV20 767-300ER operates every 11 days until 23DEC20

St. Petersburg – Zanzibar eff 07NOV20 767-300ER operates every 11 days until 21DEC20

Samara – Zanzibar eff 17NOV20 767-300ER operates every 11 days until 31DEC20



Utair

Moscow Vnukovo – Zanzibar eff 27NOV10 767-200ER operates every 10 days