Turkish Airlines outlines A350 domestic network in Oct/Nov 2020

Turkish Airlines last week took delivery of its first Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, approximately minimum 6 months later than previously scheduled. In last week’s schedule update, the airline’s 329-seater aircraft will initially operate on following domestic routes, as early as this week.



Istanbul – Ankara 28OCT20 – 14NOV20 TK2146/2147 (A350 also scheduled on TK2170/2171, 05NOV20 – 10NOV20)

Istanbul – Antalya 01NOV20 – 14NOV20 TK2424/2425 (A350 also scheduled on TK2414/2415, 05NOV20 – 10NOV20)



Additional schedule to be filed in the next few weeks.