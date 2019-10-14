EGYPTAIR resumes Osaka charter flights in W19

EGYPTAIR in winter 2019/20 season plans to resume Cairo – Osaka Kansai service, operating as scheduled charter, after the airline suspended the service for 2 consecutive winter (2017/18 and 2018/19). From 16DEC19 to 06MAY20, Boeing 777-300ER aircraft will operate this route once weekly.
MS3017 CAI0015 – 1900KIX 773 2
MS3018 KIX2100 – 0350+1CAI 773 2
MS3017 operates on Monday 16DEC19, switching to Tuesdays from 24DEC19. MS3018 operates on Tuesdays, switching to Wednesday on 06MAY20.
