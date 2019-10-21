WestJet adds Boeing 787 Vancouver – London service in S20

WestJet in summer 2020 season plans operational aircraft changes for Vancouver – London Gatwick service, where the airline schedules Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service, replacing Boeing 767. The seasonal service in 2020 will commence on 26APR20.

Overall service will also increase from 6 weekly in S19 to 7 weekly.

WS022 YVR1655 – 1000+1LGW 789 2

WS022 YVR1720 – 1025+1LGW 789 3

WS022 YVR1725 – 1030+1LGW 789 456

WS022 YVR1730 – 1035+1LGW 789 1

WS022 YVR1935 – 1240+1LGW 789 7



WS023 LGW1055 – 1227YVR 789 x7

WS023 LGW1235 – 1407YVR 789 7



The airline in previous week's schedule update already removed seasonal Edmonton – London Gatwick and Winnipeg – London Gatwick route in summer 2020, originally scheduled from late-June to late-August.