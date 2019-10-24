Korean Air enhances Boston service in S20

Korean Air in the last few days filed service changes for Seoul Incheon – Boston route, for summer 2020 season. In last week’s update, the Skyteam member is increasing service from 5 to 7 weekly, from 04MAY20. On Wednesday (23OCT19), the airline modified operational aircraft, which sees Boeing 777-300ER replaces 787-9 from 29MAR20.



KE091 ICN0930 – 1030BOS 77W D

KE092 BOS1315 – 1625+1ICN 77W D



Day 14 operates from 04MAY20.