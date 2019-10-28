Alaska Airlines earlier this month expanded codeshare network with American Airlines, covering additional routes via Chicago O’Hare, operated by the latter. Planned new codeshare routes from 10OCT19 (or earlier) as follows.
Alaska Airlines operated by American Airlines
Chicago O’Hare – Albany NY
Chicago O’Hare – Charleston SC
Chicago O’Hare – Greenville
Alaska Airlines expands American codeshare from Oct 2019
