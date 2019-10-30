Delta at the launch of Northern winter 2019/20 season further expands codeshare network in Australia and New Zealand, operated by Virgin Australia. Approximately effective from 28OCT19 (or earlier), planned new codeshare routes include the following.
DELTA operated by Virgin Australia
Brisbane – Launceston
Brisbane – Queenstown
Sydney – Hobart
Sydney – Launceston
Sydney – Queenstown
Sydney – Wellington
Delta expands Virgin Australia codeshare network from Oct 2019
Posted
Delta at the launch of Northern winter 2019/20 season further expands codeshare network in Australia and New Zealand, operated by Virgin Australia. Approximately effective from 28OCT19 (or earlier), planned new codeshare routes include the following.