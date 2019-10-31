British Airways in winter 2019/20 season is adjusting London Heathrow – Miami service, currently served 3 times daily. From 17NOV19, the airline will cancel BA211/210 service, where overall service will be reduced to 2 daily.
BA207 LHR0850 – 1340MIA 744 5
BA207 LHR0935 – 1425MIA 744 x5
BA209 LHR1415 – 1910MIA 744 D
BA206 MIA1715 – 0635+1LHR 744 D
BA208 MIA2125 – 1055+1LHR 744 D
The airline continues to list 3 daily service from 29MAR20.
British Airways W19 Miami service changes
