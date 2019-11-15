Batik Air this week plans to add new service to China, with service offering on Jakarta – Nanning route. The airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft is scheduled to operate this route twice weekly from 16NOV19.
ID7623 CGK1755 – 2330NNG 32A 26
ID7622 NNG0030 – 0420CGK 32A 37
Batik Air adds Nanning service from mid-Nov 2019
