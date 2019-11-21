EastarJet resumes 3 Japan routes in Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

EastarJet from December 2019 plans to resume 3 routes to Japan, including Miyazaki, Okinawa and Sapporo. Planned operation as follows.

Seoul Incheon – Miyazaki eff 03DEC19 3 weekly
ZE661 ICN0940 – 1100KMI 738 246
ZE662 KMI1200 – 1335ICN 738 246

Seoul Incheon – Okinawa eff 03DEC19 3 weekly
ZE631 ICN1130 – 1400OKA 738 246
ZE632 OKA1500 – 1720ICN 738 246

Seoul Incheon – Sapporo New Chitose eff 01DEC19 4 weekly
ZE621 ICN0725 – 1010CTS 738 x246
ZE622 CTS1110 – 1435ICN 738 x246

Twitter LinkedIn
