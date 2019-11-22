LATAM Peru expands Miami service from June 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

LATAM Airlines Peru in Northern summer 2020 season plans to increase Lima – Miami service, which sees the airline introduces 3rd daily flight. The new flight, on board Boeing 767, commences on 01JUN20.

LA2466 LIM0015 – 0705MIA 763 D
LA2460 LIM0830 – 1520MIA 763 D
LA2462 LIM1215 – 1905MIA 763 D

LA2461 MIA0205 – 0644LIM 763 D
LA2463 MIA1542 – 2021LIM 763 D
LA2467 MIA1735 – 2215LIM 763 D

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.