LATAM Peru expands Miami service from June 2020

LATAM Airlines Peru in Northern summer 2020 season plans to increase Lima – Miami service, which sees the airline introduces 3rd daily flight. The new flight, on board Boeing 767, commences on 01JUN20.
LA2466 LIM0015 – 0705MIA 763 D
LA2460 LIM0830 – 1520MIA 763 D
LA2462 LIM1215 – 1905MIA 763 D
LA2461 MIA0205 – 0644LIM 763 D
LA2463 MIA1542 – 2021LIM 763 D
LA2467 MIA1735 – 2215LIM 763 D
