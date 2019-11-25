Pan Pacific Airlines adds Clark – Muan route from Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Filipino carrier Pan Pacific Airlines from late-December 2019 is adding service from Clark, operating Clark – Muan nonstop route, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline plans to operate this route twice weekly, from 22DEC19.

8Y778 CRK1030 – 1300MWX 320 47
8Y779 MWX600 – 1800CRK 320 47

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.