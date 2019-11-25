Filipino carrier Pan Pacific Airlines from late-December 2019 is adding service from Clark, operating Clark – Muan nonstop route, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline plans to operate this route twice weekly, from 22DEC19.
8Y778 CRK1030 – 1300MWX 320 47
8Y779 MWX600 – 1800CRK 320 47
Pan Pacific Airlines adds Clark – Muan route from Dec 2019
