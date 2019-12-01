Air France S20 US service changes as of 29NOV19

Air France up to last week’s schedule update filed additional changes to its US operation in summer 2020 season, as latest adjustment sees the addition of A350 service. Planned adjustment as of 29NOV19 as follows.



Paris CDG – Atlanta eff 29MAR20 AF682/681 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Boston eff 29MAR20 Operational aircraft changes, 777-200ER replaced by following aircraft:

AF334/333 A350-900XWB

AF322/321 787-9 (A350-900XWB from 04MAY20)



Paris CDG – Minneapolis/St. Paul 01JUN20 – 31AUG20 777-200ER replaces 787-9

Paris CDG – Seattle eff 29MAR20 777-200ER replaces A330-200

Paris CDG – Washington Dulles 05JUN20 – 30AUG20 AF026/027 A350-900XWB replaces 777-200ER



Previously reported changes:

Paris CDG – New York JFK eff 29MAR20 5th daily service resumed since June 2016, A380 service reduced from 2 to 1 daily

Paris CDG – San Francisco

eff 29MAR20 AF084/083 777-300ER replaces A380

eff 04MAY20 Increase from 14 weekly to 17-21 weekly, with the addition of AF086/087

04MAY20 – 30MAY20 77W Day 156

01JUN20 – 13JUN20 77W Day 146

15JUN20 – 28JUN20 77W Day x35

29JUN20 – 06SEP20 77W Daily

07SEP20 – 26SEP20 772 Day x37

28SEP20 – 24OCT20 772 Day 146