Avianca / Azul begins codeshare partnership from mid-Nov 2019

Avianca and Azul in mid-November 2019 launched reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering service within Brazil, as well as flights between Brazil and Colombia. Approximately effective from 18NOV19 (or earlier), planned new codeshare routes include the following.
Avianca operated by Azul
Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Belo Horizonte
Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Recife
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Belo Horizonte
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Cuiaba
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Curitiba
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Florianopolis
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Fortaleza
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Goiana
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Porto Seguro
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Recife
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Salvador da Bahia
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Vitoria
Azul operated by Avianca
Bogota – Rio de Janeiro Galeao
Bogota – Sao Paulo Guarulhos