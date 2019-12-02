Avianca / Azul begins codeshare partnership from mid-Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Avianca and Azul in mid-November 2019 launched reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering service within Brazil, as well as flights between Brazil and Colombia. Approximately effective from 18NOV19 (or earlier), planned new codeshare routes include the following.

Avianca operated by Azul
Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Belo Horizonte
Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Recife
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Belo Horizonte
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Cuiaba
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Curitiba
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Florianopolis
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Fortaleza
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Goiana
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Porto Seguro
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Recife
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Salvador da Bahia
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Vitoria

Azul operated by Avianca
Bogota – Rio de Janeiro Galeao
Bogota – Sao Paulo Guarulhos

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.