Finnair in summer 2020 season plans to increase Helsinki – Beijing Daxing service, with the introduction of 4th weekly flight. From 20APR20, the new flight departs Helsinki on Mondays, with Airbus A330-300 aircraft.
AY081 HEL0045 – 1335PKX 333 x357
AY082 PKX0155 – 0535HEL 333 x146
Finnair increases Beijing Daxing service from late-April 2020
