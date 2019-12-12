Jeju Air adds Busan – Chiang Mai service in 1Q20

Jeju Air in the first quarter of 2020 plans further service expansion to Chiang Mai, the host city of Routes Asia 2020. From 06JAN20 to 02MAR20, the airline will operate Busan – Chiang Mai route twice weekly, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft.



7C4257 PUS0700 – 1100CNX 738 14

7C4258 CNX1200 – 1905PUS 738 14



Previously reported, the airline plans to add 2 weekly Muan – Chiang Mai route from 13FEB20 to 01MAR20.