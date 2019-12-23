Lufthansa resumes Munich – Paris Orly service from mid-March 2020

Lufthansa from mid-March 2020 is resuming Munich – Paris Orly service, previously served until March 1982. The airline plans to operate this route twice daily, with Airbus A319/320 aircraft, from 16MAR20. (CRJ900 also operates this route from 17MAR20 to 28MAR20).



Following schedule effective for the week of 20APR20.



LH2212 MUC0725 – 0900ORY 32S D

LH2214 MUC1655 – 1830ORY 32S D



LH2213 ORY0940 – 1105MUC 32S D

LH2215 ORY1910 – 2035MUC 32S D



Lufthansa in October 2001 discontinued service to Paris Orly, when it operated Frankfurt – Paris Orly flights.