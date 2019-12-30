Nouvelair Tunisie adds London service from May 2020

Nouvelair Tunisie in summer 2020 season plans to offer Enfidha – London Gatwick service, where the airline schedules 2 weekly flights, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline plans to operate this route from 02MAY20 initially once a week (Day 6), increasing to 2 weekly from 26MAY20.



BJ844 NBE1530 – 1830LGW 320 6

BJ844 NBE1530 – 1835LGW 320 2



BJ845 LGW1935 – 2240NBE 320 26



Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline also plans to launch Enfidha – Manchester service from May 2020. Reservation also opened on the airline’s website last week.