Nouvelair Tunisie adds London service from May 2020

Nouvelair Tunisie in summer 2020 season plans to offer Enfidha – London Gatwick service, where the airline schedules 2 weekly flights, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline plans to operate this route from 02MAY20 initially once a week (Day 6), increasing to 2 weekly from 26MAY20.
BJ844 NBE1530 – 1830LGW 320 6
BJ844 NBE1530 – 1835LGW 320 2
BJ845 LGW1935 – 2240NBE 320 26
Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline also plans to launch Enfidha – Manchester service from May 2020. Reservation also opened on the airline’s website last week.
